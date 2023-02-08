ABC News Had 'Rampant Culture Of Sex' Where 'Everybody Was Sleeping Around' At Time Of T.J. Holmes' Numerous Affairs: Source
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's office romance was only the tip of the iceberg regarding what allegedly goes down behind ABC News walls.
After Holmes and Robach's affair made headlines in late November 2022, he was accused of engaging in at least three other workplace romances, two of which were with junior staffers.
According to GMA insiders, relationships between men and women, especially those differing in seniority, at the office were common at the network in the 2010s.
"It was very commonplace," spilled one former staffer for an exposé published Tuesday, February 7. "It felt like everybody was sleeping around."
Given that the staff worked long, irregular shifts, making it nearly impossible for the crew to have a life outside work, it wasn't shocking that workplace relationships would start to brew.
While new accuser Sascha said there is a "rampant culture of sex" at ABC News, Ruth — who left GMA in 2019 but is still an ABC News producer — said that show in particular seemed like it was staffed by “a bunch of horned-up high-school students,” who “learned how to do news in the ’80s when people were still doing blow in the bathroom.”
Sascha detailed her own romance with Holmes in the exposé, noting that she began to question her relationship with the axed GMA3 host after his and Robach's relationship went viral.
While a previous source described Holmes as being "in a position of power over" Sascha, who was a then-associate producer in her mid-20s when their romps began, she noted she "didn’t even think about power dynamics” at the time because the network's nightly program, on which she and Holmes both worked, "was a pretty scandalous place."
According to the exposé, the women staffers felt their sex lives factored into how well they would do in their careers, as the network “rewarded the people that were either divas or adulterers."
However, not all advances were welcomed. Ruth recalled one incident where an editor called her "babe" and placed his hand on her bare thigh, and when she reported the unknown man to HR, the company never took action because she "didn’t seem that mad" about it.
Sascha's claims come after an insider previously described her relationship with Holmes to a news outlet — but refrained from revealing her identity — saying at the time that the two would have sex in his office — which Sascha confirmed did happen to The Cut.
After Holmes and Robach's affair was brought to light, the couple was pulled from the air while an internal investigation was conducted. Three months later, the controversial duo was fired from the network while they wait for their divorces from their respective spouses to be finalized.
Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig in 2010, and Robach married Andrew Shue that same year.
The Cut conducted the exposé with several current and former ABC staffers.