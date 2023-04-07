Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Planning To 'Move In Together' As They Pitch 'Themselves As A Duo' For New Project, Spills Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are continuing to mix work and pleasure.
As they eye their television return as a duo, the axed GMA3 cohosts are looking to find a place to call home together, according to a source.
“When everything has calmed down they have plans to move in together,” the insider told a news publication after their workplace romance was exposed in late November 2022. “They are serious.”
While they wait for one of their ideas, including "a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show," to take off, the unemployed couple is trying to spend time on their relationship.
“They’re enjoying their romantic break so [they] are in no rush,” the insider added. “They are doing stuff together that they didn’t do in their marriages. Right now they’re not focused so much on working because they’re enjoying each other and their relationship in the open.”
Meanwhile, the former television personalities still have their careers on their mind and are determined to make something work, as "Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.” According to a source, they are at least hoping to end up on the same network again if they don’t land a new show together.
“If that doesn’t work out, they will vouch for each other and help each other,” the source said. “They won’t let each other fall. Their love is inspiring both of them to keep encouraging each other and to help each other.”
Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45 — who had both been married at the time they began their secret love affair — were famously pulled off air pending an investigation into their relationship.
In January, ABC announced the two would not be coming back to the morning show, sharing in a statement at the time: “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."
“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," the network concluded.