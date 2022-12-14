'GMA' Fans Vow To Boycott Show As T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Remain Off-Air Following Rumored Affair Drama
Not having it. Good Morning America fans are not happy with the host change-up in light of T.J. Holmes' rumored affair with GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach.
Ever since Holmes and Robach were sidelined from the morning show after their scandal was exposed late last month, GMA viewers are growing increasingly annoyed as they await their return.
Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez took Holmes and Robach's spots while the network investigates whether the controversial couple breached their contracts with their secret romance. DeMarco Morgan then joined Ramos and Dr. Jennifer Ashton on the Friday, December 9, broadcast, in replace of Benitez.
And as the switcharoos and office drama continue to dominate headlines, their fans at home are expressing their upset, vowing to boycott the show until Holmes makes his return.
"Really ?! With all the s**t goin on — you get rid of TJ ? Come on!" one Twitter user wrote, with another adding: "Don't even watch anymore because of it."
A third begged ABC bosses: "Bring back TJ please!"
Meanwhile, fans shouldn't hold their breath on the rumored couple's return to the small screen. According to an email from ABC News President Kim Godwin, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review," and in the mean time, "there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3."
Though Holmes and Robach returned to work to host GMA after their off-camera relationship was made public on November 30, the network "temporarily" pulled them off the air on December 5.
The television personalities first sparked romance rumors when photos of them packing on the PDA were brought to light. Given that they are both married, the photos immediately caused an online frenzy, with many questioning the status of their relationships with their respective partners.
Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, though an insider claimed they both left their spouses in August. Both estranged couples wed in 2010.
OK! has since learned that Robach's divorce to Shue is almost finalized. Meanwhile, since the scandal broke, Holmes has been accused of stepping out on Fiebig with several women at ABC before Robach.