'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes Under Fire For Supporting Will Smith After Alleged Affair With Amy Robach Is Revealed

"This was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing," Holmes said of the moment where Smith came on stage and hit Rock after he made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith's lack of hair. (Jada suffers from apolecia.)

“On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading off the show and the story the morning about one man assaulting another on the Oscar stage,” he added.