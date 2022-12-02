'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes Under Fire For Supporting Will Smith After Alleged Affair With Amy Robach Is Revealed
Good Morning America star T.J. Holmes is under fire for supporting Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars — just one day after his affair with costar Amy Robach was revealed.
"This was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing," Holmes said of the moment where Smith came on stage and hit Rock after he made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith's lack of hair. (Jada suffers from apolecia.)
“On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading off the show and the story the morning about one man assaulting another on the Oscar stage,” he added.
Users then took to Twitter to call out the TV personality for potentially cheating on his wife with Robach. One person wrote, “You’re overdramatizing the slap. If someone insulted your family member that has underlying health issues you would probably do the same thing maybe we should bring more light to what Jada is going through," while another said, "Please talk about Chris Rock[‘s] behavior. Really disappointed in how you are painting this narrative. Will Smith protected his wife.”
A third fumed, "It's pretty messed up to report the Rock/Smith incident as a GI Jane joke. Rock made an alopecia joke. He mocked JPS's MEDICAL condition. Shame on you for framing this as anything other than Smith standing up to a bully."
As OK! previously reported, Robach and Holmes were spotted getting cozy on a weekend getaway and in New York City.
“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret,” the source claimed to Page Six.
As a result, Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos are upset about the new revelation. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," an insider spilled about the new couple, who both separated from their respective spouses this year. Robach got married to Andrew Shue in 2010, while Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig the same year.
"They prided themselves on not having a sex scandal, like Today once did with Matt Lauer," an insider spilled. "They were so proud all their hosts were decent, married and committed people."