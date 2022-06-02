They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas
Just when we thought his legal dramas were through!
Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard.
According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court.
The ACLU stated that heads of the organization allegedly had to review 7,500 documents which led to them producing $2,000 documents to Depp.
“The ACLU produced three witnesses — including its Executive Director — for over sixteen hours of depositions. Along the way, Mr. Depp rejected numerous compromises to minimize the burden and expense on the ACLU and its employees," the legal documents read.
The Dark Shadows actor labeled the request as “exorbitant and unreasonable" while noting he will pay some type of amount, but the figure must be significantly slashed.
As OK! previously reported, a Virginia jury found Heard liable for defamation for writing a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she labeled herself a victim of abuse although she did not name Deep as the perpetrator directly. The ACLU aided the Aquaman actress in penning the essay.
During Depp and Heard's divorce, the Golden Globe winner requested records from the organization to determine if his ex-wife had actually followed through with her word to donate her $7 million divorce settlement.
Depp then sued the ACLU after a tense back and forth for the documents. It was then shown in documents obtained by the Black Mass star that Heard did not fulfill her pledge and only gave a total of $1.3 million of the $3.5 million she reportedly promised
During the trial, the actress explained that her money was tied up in her lawsuit with Depp, otherwise she would have paid the full amount to the human rights organization.