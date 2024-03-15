OK Magazine
Donald Trump Celebrates After Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade 'Resigns in Disgrace' From Georgia Election Interference Case

donald trump reacts nathan wade resigns georgia election case pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 15 2024, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was pleased following the announcement that special prosecutor Nathan Wade would be stepping down from his role in the ongoing Fulton County election interference case in Georgia.

The embattled ex-prez was indicted in August 2023 for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. He has since been attempting to have prosecutor Fani Willis thrown off the case due to her relationship with Wade.

donald trump reacts nathan wade resigns georgia election case
Source: mega

Nathan Wade stepped down from his role in the George election fraud case.

On Friday, March 15, a judge ruled that their romance did present a conflict of interest, and while Willis would be allowed to stay on the case, Wade would not.

"The Fani Willis lover, Mr. Nathan Wade Esq., has just resigned in disgrace, as per his and her reading of the Judge’s Order today," Trump penned on Truth Social shortly after the decision.

donald trump reacts nathan wade resigns georgia election case
Source: mega

Donald Trump was indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

"Nathan was the 'Special,' in more ways than one," he continued. "Prosecutor 'engaged' by Fani (pronounced Fauni!) Willis, to persecute TRUMP for Crooked Joe Biden and his Department of Injustice, for purposes of Election Interference and living the life of the Rich & Famous."

"This is the equivalent of Deranged Jack Smith getting 'canned,'" he alleged. "BIG STUFF, something which should happen in the not too distant future!!!"

donald trump rages joe biden fani willis jimmy kimmel rants
Source: mega

Trump is facing a total of 91 felony counts across four indictments.

In his letter of resignation, Wade said that he was stepping back from the case "in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible."

"I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting and litigating this case," he noted. "Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime."

donald trump reacts nathan wade resigns georgia election case
Source: mega

Fani Willis complimented Wade on his 'professionalism and dignity' throughout the case.

Willis later complimented him on his "professionalism and dignity" he's shown throughout his roughly two years working on the case.

"You have endured threats against you and your family, as well as unjustified attacks in the media and in court on your reputation as a lawyer," she explained at the time. "Please accept my sincere gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Fulton county Georgia for your patriotism, courage, and dedication to justice. I wish you the best in your future endeavors."

Source: OK!

Trump is facing charges of racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

