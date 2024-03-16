Stormy Daniels Says Her 'Soul Is Tired' After Donald Trump Drama: 'I'm Out of F----'
Stormy Daniels is exhausted by her connection to Donald Trump.
In the new two-hour documentary, Stormy, which will air on Peacock on March 18, the adult film star shared how she is “so tired” as she gears up to likely testify against the former president in his upcoming hush money trial.
The 44-year-old —who had been bombarded by threats from Trump’s supporters ever since she revealed they had an affair in 2006 — elaborated on how she feels about possibly reentering the spotlight.
“I’m desensitized to some of it … but I’m also tired,” Daniels said of the plethora of hate she’s received. “Like, my soul is so tired. And I don’t know if I’m so much a warrior now as out of f----, man. I’m out of f----.”
In the film, Daniels additionally touched on why she decided to reveal her relationship with the 77-year-old.
When reflecting on the lawsuits, 60 Minutes interviews and Saturday Night Live cameos that thrust Daniels into the Trump world in 2018, the director dished on the experience.
“I was completely sure that I was going to die,” she said. “I wasn't trying to be a champion for #MeToo or for any other movement. Originally, I just did this for purely f------ selfish reasons. I wanted to stand up for myself and save my own a--, not everyone else’s.”
Though the trolls have been vicious, Daniels noted, “I won’t give up, because I’m telling the truth, and I kind of even don’t know if it matters anymore.”
Daniels also told the story of when she first met Trump while at a July 2006 Lake Tahoe charity golf tournament, where she was invited to dine with him.
“Who could take him seriously?” she asked, noting her guard was down when he told her to meet him at his hotel room.
Daniel claimed, “he told me I reminded him of his daughter” and told her she was “really smart.”
“I thought we had this mutual respect, which is why it was so crazy when, having no red flags whatsoever in a conversation, I came out of a bathroom to find myself cornered,” she explained.
“I don’t remember how I got on the bed, and then the next thing I know, he was humping away and telling me how great I was,” Daniels recalled.
She said the s-- was “awful,” but she made it clear, “I didn’t say no.”
