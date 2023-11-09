Zac Efron 'Devastated' by 'Mentor' Matthew Perry's Death: 'I Idolize That Guy'

"He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together," The Greatest Showman star stated. "I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life."

Efron and Perry — who battled addiction for the majority of his adult life — relate on a more personal level than being among the Hollywood elite.

In 2013, the Disney Channel alum went to rehab, admitting in an interview the following year: "I was drinking a lot, way too much."