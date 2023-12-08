Travis Kelce Could Propose to Taylor Swift on Her December 13 Birthday, Claims Source: 'That's What She's Hoping For!'
Travis Kelce is making sure Taylor Swift's upcoming birthday is one to remember!
According to an insider, the NFL star "has something special planned" for the singer when she turns 34 on Wednesday, December 13.
"He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends," the source spilled to a news outlet.
Added the source: "There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!"
As OK! reported, the pair is full speed ahead in their romance, with the Grammy winner having spent several days at her beau's new home in Kansas City, Mo., after she wrapped up the 2023 leg of The Eras Tour last month.
An insider claimed the athlete, 34, "bought the house with Taylor in mind."
"He wants to show Taylor he’s the settling-down type, and he wants her to feel comfortable there," the source spilled. "He paid for the house, but he’s making Taylor feel like it’s her home, too."
Earlier this week, Swift shared countless details about their romance in her new interview with TIME, the publication that recently named her as their Person of the Year.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," the blonde beauty shared of when Kelce mentioned her on a summer episode of "New Heights."
"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she noted of her appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' September 24 match. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
Fans were surprised to see Swift cheering on her man, but the superstar noted she no longer wants to hide away like she did when she dated her ex of six years, Joe Alwyn.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," the "Love Story" crooner explained. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."
"Over the years, I’ve learned I don’t have the time or bandwidth to get pressed about things that don’t matter. Yes, if I go out to dinner, there’s going to be a whole chaotic situation outside the restaurant. But I still want to go to dinner with my friends," the music icon shared of why she's done staying super private. "Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years — I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago."
