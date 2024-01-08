Golden Globe Awards 2024: Here's What the Cameras Didn't Show During the Live Broadcast
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards officially came and went.
On Sunday, January 7, several star-studded guests came together at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., for the first of many awards shows this year.
And while the 81st Annual Golden Globes came to an end, there's still a great deal of action viewers at home didn't get to see on TV.
Keep scrolling to see what the live broadcast missed at the exclusive event.
Selena Gomez has always been a favorite face for fans to see during awards shows — and per usual, she didn't disappoint.
The Only Murders in the Building star was seated at a table next to Harrison Ford, whom she happily chatted with throughout the evening.
Also at their table was Gomez's costar Martin Short, who became overjoyed when he saw Ford seated with them, as he declared, "I'm coming over to hug you," per a news outlet.
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer had a similar reaction when she spotted Florence Pugh.
Right when guests were being told to take their seats, Gomez couldn't help but feel the need to run over to the Don't Worry Darling star, as she asked: "How do I get to you?"
At some point in the evening, an interesting moment went down between Gomez, her best friend Taylor Swift and their other gal pal Keleigh Sperry — the wife of award-winning actor Miles Teller.
In a now viral video shared to social media, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum could be seen crouched down beside her friends at their table, as she whispered something that caused both Swift and Sperry to have a shocked reaction.
Internet sleuths did some investigating and became convinced Gomez had informed Swift and Sperry that she'd asked Timothée Chalamet for a picture, but his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, allegedly said, "no."
While the awkward encounter hasn't been confirmed, Chalamet and Jenner were certainly side by side for the majority of the lavish evening.
The couple wasn't shy to pack on the PDA either, as they were even filmed kissing each other on the lips at one point during the night.
By around 7 p.m. PST, Swift seemed to have enough of Sunday's awards show, as she appeared to depart the event early after her Eras Tour concert film lost its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nomination to Barbie — and after she was left visibly ticked off by host Jo Koy's not-so-funny joke about the pop star toward the beginning of the production.
Otherwise — Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz had a Hunger Games reunion, Steven Spielberg greeted Meryl Streep with a kiss on the lips, Mark Ruffalo's wife, Sunrise Coigney, was seated on her husband's lap for most of the night, Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barraso, headed to their table holding hands, and Emma Stone received hugs from Jennifer Aniston and Ryan Gosling after her big win.
People reported behind-the-scenes information about the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.