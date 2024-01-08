'How'd You Get Her Pregnant at 80?': Jo Koy Jokes About Robert De Niro's Age During 2024 Golden Globes

"Robert De Niro is here! Sorry, I'm a fan. I'm a fan. I'm fanning out. I love you, Robert. If it's awkward, I'm sorry. I had to do that in front of you. I know it sucks," Koy stated from the stage of the awards show. "I'm a bit awestruck. This guy's amazing, decade after decade, he just kills it every single time. I don't know how you do it, man. I swear to God."

"Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How'd you get her pregnant at 80?" the comedian joked of the Killers of the Flower Moon star — who welcomed a baby with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, 45, last year — as the camera panned to De Niro letting out a laugh.