'How'd You Get Her Pregnant at 80?': Jo Koy Jokes About Robert De Niro's Age During 2024 Golden Globes
Of course Robert De Niro can take a joke — he was once The King of Comedy, after all.
On Sunday, January 7, the award-winning actor joined several other star-studded guests at the 2024 Golden Globes, where host Jo Koy didn't hesitate to crack a joke about the 80-year-old's age.
"Robert De Niro is here! Sorry, I'm a fan. I'm a fan. I'm fanning out. I love you, Robert. If it's awkward, I'm sorry. I had to do that in front of you. I know it sucks," Koy stated from the stage of the awards show. "I'm a bit awestruck. This guy's amazing, decade after decade, he just kills it every single time. I don't know how you do it, man. I swear to God."
"Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How'd you get her pregnant at 80?" the comedian joked of the Killers of the Flower Moon star — who welcomed a baby with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, 45, last year — as the camera panned to De Niro letting out a laugh.
"CGI? CGI?" Koy added in reference to computer-generated image.
Chen also found humor in Koy's joke, as she covered her mouth to hide herself cackling while the awards show host asked: "Is he looking? Is he looking?"
De Niro continued to give Koy an applauding laugh as the comedian concluded, "you talking to me?" taking the line from the dad-of-seven's classic film Taxi Driver.
The Goodfellas actor's girlfriend gave birth to the couple's daughter, Gia, in April 2023.
The newborn's arrival was kept a secret until roughly one month later, when De Niro broke the news during an interview, as OK! previously reported.
De Niro had been asked about his six children, though he couldn't help but correct the reporter by confirming the expansion of his precious brood.
"Seven, actually. I just had a baby," he clarified.
In October 2023, De Niro again opened up about life with so many kids, admitting: "It doesn't get easier. It is what it is. It's OK."
"I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important," explained De Niro — who is a father to Drena, 52, Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11, and Gia, 8 months.
"With a baby, it's different than with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different," The Irishman star noted. "I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart."