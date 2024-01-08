OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Robert De Niro
OK LogoNEWS

'How'd You Get Her Pregnant at 80?': Jo Koy Jokes About Robert De Niro's Age During 2024 Golden Globes

robert de niro pregnant jo koy golden globes
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 7 2024, Published 11:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Of course Robert De Niro can take a joke — he was once The King of Comedy, after all.

On Sunday, January 7, the award-winning actor joined several other star-studded guests at the 2024 Golden Globes, where host Jo Koy didn't hesitate to crack a joke about the 80-year-old's age.

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro pregnant jo koy golden globes
Source: CBS

Jo Koy joked about Robert De Niro's age during the 2024 Golden Globes.

"Robert De Niro is here! Sorry, I'm a fan. I'm a fan. I'm fanning out. I love you, Robert. If it's awkward, I'm sorry. I had to do that in front of you. I know it sucks," Koy stated from the stage of the awards show. "I'm a bit awestruck. This guy's amazing, decade after decade, he just kills it every single time. I don't know how you do it, man. I swear to God."

"Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How'd you get her pregnant at 80?" the comedian joked of the Killers of the Flower Moon star — who welcomed a baby with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, 45, last year — as the camera panned to De Niro letting out a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro pregnant jo koy golden globes
Source: CBS

Jo Koy poked fun at Robert De Niro, 80, welcoming a baby last year.

"CGI? CGI?" Koy added in reference to computer-generated image.

Chen also found humor in Koy's joke, as she covered her mouth to hide herself cackling while the awards show host asked: "Is he looking? Is he looking?"

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro pregnant jo koy golden globes
Source: MEGA

The actor's girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, 45, gave birth to his daughter, Gia, in April 2023.

De Niro continued to give Koy an applauding laugh as the comedian concluded, "you talking to me?" taking the line from the dad-of-seven's classic film Taxi Driver.

The Goodfellas actor's girlfriend gave birth to the couple's daughter, Gia, in April 2023.

MORE ON:
Robert De Niro
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The newborn's arrival was kept a secret until roughly one month later, when De Niro broke the news during an interview, as OK! previously reported.

De Niro had been asked about his six children, though he couldn't help but correct the reporter by confirming the expansion of his precious brood.

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro pregnant jo koy golden globes
Source: MEGA

The arrival of Robert De Niro's daughter Gia made him a dad-of-seven.

"Seven, actually. I just had a baby," he clarified.

In October 2023, De Niro again opened up about life with so many kids, admitting: "It doesn't get easier. It is what it is. It's OK."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important," explained De Niro — who is a father to Drena, 52, Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11, and Gia, 8 months.

"With a baby, it's different than with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different," The Irishman star noted. "I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.