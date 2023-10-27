Goldie Hawn Claims Aliens Touched Her Face in Shocking Encounter: 'It Felt Like the Finger of God'

The First Wives Club star also shared that she had a strange dream about lights rising up over "some little mountains up across the valley," in London. She later visited a similar area where a crop circle in the shape of a heart had appeared.

While Hawn doesn't know what these incidents mean, or if they mean anything at all, she is comfortable with the unknown.

"I don't want to know everything," she confessed. "We cut ourselves off from a lot of things if we're continuing to deny something that we have no proof over. There's a lot of things in this world that we can't see, but we can't stop believing."

