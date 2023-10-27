Goldie Hawn Claims Aliens Touched Her Face in Shocking Encounter: 'It Felt Like the Finger of God'
Goldie Hawn claimed she was visited by extraterrestrial beings while sleeping in a friend's car out in the desert in West California.
On the most recent installment of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk, she revealed she'd been about 20 years old at the time of the strange encounter.
"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency," she recalled. "And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads."
The Overboard actress stated the aliens in question were "silver" with a "tiny little nose" and "no ears" — a very similar description to a type of alien that enthusiasts call "The Grays," which are said to be hairless, human-like figures with no ears. They are also occasionally described as having holes for a nose.
"They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject," she continued. "And they were droning…I could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn't know if it was real or not real."
Hawn said she eventually broke free of the paralysis like "bursting out of a force field." She later forgot about details of the incident for many years until it all came back to her while speaking with an astrophysicist who researches alleged alien encounters.
- What Is Goldie Hawn's Net Worth? The Oscar Winner Is Still Rolling in the Dough Despite Slowing Down Her Movie Career
- Goldie Hawn Tells All Before She Dies, Actress Planning to Reveal Intimate Details About Kurt Russell, Exes and More in New Memoir
- Goldie Hawn Adamant That She'll Never Marry Kurt Russell After 40 Years Together: Here's Why
"It was kind of like regression therapy or something," she added. "I am, like, almost in a trance. And suddenly I remembered something. They touched my face. They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God."
"It was the most benevolent, loving feeling," she explained. "This was powerful. It was filled with light."
The First Wives Club star also shared that she had a strange dream about lights rising up over "some little mountains up across the valley," in London. She later visited a similar area where a crop circle in the shape of a heart had appeared.
While Hawn doesn't know what these incidents mean, or if they mean anything at all, she is comfortable with the unknown.
"I don't want to know everything," she confessed. "We cut ourselves off from a lot of things if we're continuing to deny something that we have no proof over. There's a lot of things in this world that we can't see, but we can't stop believing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We can never, ever lose our wonder. It's just no fun," she noted. "It's really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible."
People reported the quotes from Hawn's Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk episode.