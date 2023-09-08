What Is Goldie Hawn's Net Worth? The Oscar Winner Is Still Rolling in the Dough Despite Slowing Down Her Movie Career

Goldie Hawn started out her career as a dancer in theaters productions, but these days, she has an impressive net worth of $90 million!

By the late '60s, she nabbed her first acting role, which eventually led to her breakout gig in the sketch comedy series Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. Soon enough, she was landing movies left and right, leading her to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Cactus Flower.