What Is Goldie Hawn's Net Worth? The Oscar Winner Is Still Rolling in the Dough Despite Slowing Down Her Movie Career

goldie hawn net worth
By:

Sep. 8 2023

Goldie Hawn started out her career as a dancer in theaters productions, but these days, she has an impressive net worth of $90 million!

By the late '60s, she nabbed her first acting role, which eventually led to her breakout gig in the sketch comedy series Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. Soon enough, she was landing movies left and right, leading her to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Cactus Flower.

goldie hawns net worth
Goldie Hawn skipped the Academy Awards the year she won, something she admitted she now regrets.

Over the next few decades, Hawn, 77, took on several more big movie roles, especially in comedies, such as Overboard, Housesitter and The First Wives Club.

goldie hawns net worth
In 2017, the actress received a star on the Walk of Fame.

It wasn't until the 9/11 attacks that she had a realization that prompted a career chage.

"I'd been making a lot of movies for a long time. And when 9/11 happened, the world turned upside down, and I wasn't feeling very happy. But what I realized is that children were actually going to be suffering a silent distress on account of 9/11 … It shook me to the core, and I said, 'Am I going to make movies, or am I going to do something?'" she recalled in an interview of launching MindUP, which teaches kids life skills like how to cope with anxiety.

what is goldie hawns net worth
Goldie Hawn's first major movie role dates back to 1969.

"I believe that life is about doing, It's about changing. It's about transitioning. I can't imagine, as a human being, not being able to grow. When I turned 50, I asked some of my girlfriends, all actresses of the same age, 'What are we going to do now?'" Hawn expressed in another magazine interview.

"I started learning about the brain, psychology. And after 9/11, I decided, 'I know what I'm going to do.' I ended up writing two books and creating MindUP. It's now in Jordan, Serbia, the U.K., America, Canada, Hong Kong. I never looked back," she said. "I never wished to be acting again. I was so engaged."

Hawn returned to movies with 2017's Snatched, and her last film role was opposite longtime love Kurt Russell in 2020's The Christmas Chronicles 2, which debuted on Netflix.

The star could also earn a nice a paycheck if she follows through with her reported plans to write a memoir, which is said to discuss her love life, alleged plastic surgeries and more.

