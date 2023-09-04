Goldie Hawn Tells All Before She Dies, Actress Planning to Reveal Intimate Details About Kurt Russell, Exes and More in New Memoir
Though Goldie Hawn is healthier than ever at 77 years old, she is already planning on spilling her secrets before she dies in a sizzling new memoir, an insider revealed.
According to a source, the actress will include intimate details of her broken marriage, her 40-year romance with Kurt Russell, in addition to her obsession with plastic surgery.
The comedian waas previously married to Gus Trikonis and Bill Hudson before both fell flat.
“The basic problem was that the two men I fell in love with and married just could not cope with the pressure of having a wife who was more successful than they were,” Hawn, who rose to fame on Laugh-In, previously said.
After Hawn's divorce from Hudson, she was involved with French multimillionaire Victor Drai, but it wasn't until 1983 she fell in love with Russell, the father of her son Wyatt. (Hawn also shares son Oliver Hudson and daughter Kate Hudson with ex Bill.)
Hawn has made it clear she will never marry Russell, 72.
"If you have independence, if you have enough money and enough sense of independence and you like your independence, there is something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions,” she explained.
Hawn even relied on her pal Sally Field's advice when it comes to love. “Goldie told me she has listened closely to Sally’s rantings about her two marriages and she’s decided she’s going to avoid those same pitfalls,” the insider revealed.
Hawn, who previously wrote her autobiography, A Lotus Grows in the Mud, in 2005, will reveal the secret to her long-lasting relationship to Russell. “Nothing is under the carpet with us,” she previously said. “Men spread their seed. That’s what they do … I’ve always said, ‘If I’m in a cage and you leave the door open, I’m going to fly in and fly out, but I’ll always come home.'"
The tome will allegedly feature her admitting to many plastic surgery procedures. “She’s not expecting it to change her life, only to change her looks by shaving off a few years," a source said of her view on aging.
