Everything Goldie Hawn Has Said About Aging After She Looked 'Unrecognizable' at the 2025 Oscars
Goldie Hawn Shared Her Beauty Secrets
When Goldie Hawn walked the red carpet at her annual Goldie's Love In For Kids event in 2017, she answered reporters' questions about her beauty secrets and how she still looks ageless in her 70s.
"I don't have one. I really don't," The Christmas Chronicles actress said. "It's not a secret. I try to drink my juices. I try to work out every day a little bit. I find moments in the day. I have short meditation spurts during the day, if I don't have a long one in the morning, which sometimes the phone rings and you're off and running, but I do find time to get quiet. I hike. I bike. I try to have as much fun as possible."
Hawn added she "can't stop moving" because she is a dancer.
Goldie Hawn's Diet and Workout Plan
"I try to stay positive and be very, very active. I walk every day and I run and do all kinds of that," Hawn told People in 2016.
She revealed she prefers quick workouts, explaining, "If I don't have an hour, I'll do 15 minute intervals. Actually, it's a very good thing to do. If you're taxing yourself too much in an hour, you're taxing a lot of things."
Even as she ages, she revealed she commits to a healthy eating plan.
"I don't eat a lot. I think we overeat. [And] I drink my green juice every day! I do a lot of juicing, I don't put a lot of food in my stomach and I don't mix my foods too much. So if I want to have like protein I'll just eat a bowl of lentils, I won't mix it with a bunch of stuff," she continued.
Aliens 'Touched' Goldie Hawn's Face
The Sugarland Express star shared a bizarre encounter she had with aliens while dancing in an area near a desert in West California when she was around 20. According to Hawn, she was sleeping in one of her fellow dancer's cars when she met the otherworldly beings, whom she described as "silver in color."
"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads," she recalled in an October 2023 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk.
"They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning…" she continued. "I could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn't know if it was real or not real."
The Oscar-winning actress regained tidbits of what happened after she visited an astrophysicist, who asked her about the encounter.
Hawn added, "It was kind of like regression therapy or something. I am, like, almost in a trance. And suddenly I remembered something. They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."
How Goldie Hawn Stays Young
In an interview with Porter for the magazine's June 2015 issue, Hawn spoke candidly about aging.
"Getting older is a fact of life. By living mindfully you understand that there are many transitions in life. You just go through them," she shared. "But it's wonderful to know you're aging, because that means you're still on the planet, right? It's all about how you make it. It's all in your mind."
Goldie Hawn Reacted to Having 8 Grandkids
Although she is nearing her 80s, Hawn revealed she loves being a grandma to her eight grandchildren.
"I don't think I've changed at all," she said during a November 2024 appearance on the "Making Space With Hoda Kotb" podcast. "Being a go-go grandmother, I love it."
"I do love being a grandmother, but I'm not the boss. I'm just the one that can deliver happiness to them, and also an ear if they need it," Hawn added.
Health Issues
Sporting a strapless gold dress, Hawn took the Oscars stage to present the awards for Animated Feature Film and Animated Short alongside Andrew Garfield. The Private Benjamin actress, who reignited plastic surgery rumors at the event, paused mid-speech as she struggled to read the teleprompter due to a health issue.
"OK. Sweetheart, can you read that? I can't read that," she asked The Amazing Spider-Man actor. "I'm completely blind. I mean, I am! Cataracts."
A representative for the 79-year-old star clarified her statement to CNN, saying Hawn's vision is intact.
Meanwhile, sources close to the award-winning actress disclosed she felt uncomfortable after she revealed her struggles while presenting on stage.
"Goldie is embarrassed that the focus of her Oscar night was her vision issues," an insider told the Daily Mail. "It is not something she wanted everyone talking about. She was just trying to be funny."