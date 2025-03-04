Everything Goldie Hawn Has Said About Aging After She Looked 'Unrecognizable' at the 2025 Oscars

The Sugarland Express star shared a bizarre encounter she had with aliens while dancing in an area near a desert in West California when she was around 20. According to Hawn, she was sleeping in one of her fellow dancer's cars when she met the otherworldly beings, whom she described as "silver in color."

"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads," she recalled in an October 2023 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk.

"They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning…" she continued. "I could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn't know if it was real or not real."

The Oscar-winning actress regained tidbits of what happened after she visited an astrophysicist, who asked her about the encounter.

Hawn added, "It was kind of like regression therapy or something. I am, like, almost in a trance. And suddenly I remembered something. They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."