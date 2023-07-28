Whoopi Goldberg Humiliated by Fellow 'The View' Co-Hosts and Online Trolls for Believing Aliens 'Are Among Us'

Goldberg pushed back: "I'm going to go against that point a little bit, because, a, people try to get their shots. They take pictures and then people say, 'what is that?' Well, you take a picture of Nelly [Nessie], the loch Ness monster and people go, 'what is that?' and they dismiss it."

"But here's the thing, there are more things in heaven and Earth than we are aware of and we have to be aware because that is the nature of being an earthling. It's going to happen. It has happened, and so far we're all right," the 67-year-old continued.