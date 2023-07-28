Whoopi Goldberg Humiliated by Fellow 'The View' Co-Hosts and Online Trolls for Believing Aliens 'Are Among Us'
Whoopi Goldberg conspiracy theorist?
On the Thursday, July 27, episode of The View, the EGOT winner was slammed by her fellow co-host after admitting that she believes aliens have landed on earth.
The extraterrestrial conversation began after the clip of David Grusch, a former high-ranking intelligence official, testified to Congress that he had a first-hand encounter with a "non-human," was played.
Goldberg begun by saying, "I don't know why everybody else is so surprised. We're not the only ones in the universe. We're just not."
To which Sara Haines replied, "I wasn't surprised that we're the only ones in the universe, it's that never should the two worlds meet, the crossover gets me."
"I'm so pro-cover-up," guest host Rachel Lindsay chimed in.
"How about the fact that July is now the hottest month on record in the world. That's something," Joy Behar interrupted trying to move on from the topic.
"That's not alien, that's us!" Goldberg passionately responded.
"I subscribe to Neil deGrasse Tyson's philosophy. He says, 'everyone nowadays has a camera on their phone, they can take extraordinary pictures. We would have known long ago if there was indeed alien life on Earth,'" Behar said, spilling her stance on the controversial subject.
Goldberg pushed back: "I'm going to go against that point a little bit, because, a, people try to get their shots. They take pictures and then people say, 'what is that?' Well, you take a picture of Nelly [Nessie], the loch Ness monster and people go, 'what is that?' and they dismiss it."
"But here's the thing, there are more things in heaven and Earth than we are aware of and we have to be aware because that is the nature of being an earthling. It's going to happen. It has happened, and so far we're all right," the 67-year-old continued.
Haines then joked, "You guys, she knows, she was in Star Trek!" to which Behar kept the ball rolling, adding, "Like Casper the friendly ghost!"
"Do you think they're among us?" Alyssa Farah Griffin interjected focusing her question toward Goldberg. "Yes, I do believe, I do believe," she responded.
Similarly to her co-hosts, fans mocked the Sister Act alum on social media over her beliefs.
"Whoopi Goldberg is an alien. She looks like a Star Wars creature from a galaxy far, far away. Jabba the Hutt relative?" one person rudely penned, while another said, "Of course she knew! ;-)," alongside a snap of Goldberg when she played an alien.