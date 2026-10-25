Goldie Hawn Then and Now: See Her Transformation Through the Years in Before and After Photos
Oct. 25 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Goldie Hawn has never feared another trip around the sun.
During an interview with Porter for its June 2015 issue, the Hollywood veteran reflected on the changes that come with age and explained that she views growing up as a natural part of life.
"Getting older is a fact of life. By living mindfully, you understand that there are many transitions in life. You just go through them," she shared. "But it's wonderful to know you're aging, because that means you're still on the planet, right? It's all about how you make it. It's all in your mind."
While her changing appearance has fueled plastic surgery rumors, Hawn has never publicly addressed the speculation — instead focusing on her outlook on aging.
Scroll down to see Hawn's transformation through the years.
Hollywood Darling
Hawn has long been regarded as one of Hollywood's most beautiful and glamorous actresses, particularly during the 1960s and 1970s.
In January 1970, the blonde beauty was photographed flashing a bright smile at London Heathrow Airport ahead of the European premiere of Marooned.
Tinseltown Beauty
Hawn showcased her signature charm in a black-and-white portrait taken during her 1981 visit to the U.K. to promote her film Private Benjamin.
Silver-Screen Favorite
Exuding timeless Hollywood glamour, the veteran actress made a striking impression in one of the scenes from the 1984 comedy Protocol.
Golden Girl
Hawn dazzled in front of the cameras during a public outing, wearing a brown fur coat over a blue top and light-wash jeans.
Crowd Favorite
In 1997, the Cactus Flower star received the 12th Annual Honouree Award at the American Museum of the Moving Image gala salute. For the special event, she wore an elegant dress with an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline.
Standout Star
Hawn attended the Dalai Lama's address at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum in April 2004.
Red Carpet Goddess
The Shampoo actress looked as though she had stepped out of Greek mythology when she attended the screening of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull at the 61st Cannes Film Festival in an ethereal white gown.
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All eyes were on Hawn as she graced the 2012 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a black gown paired with a white fur wrap.
Celebrated Star
Hawn walked the red carpet at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a metallic black, off-the-shoulder number.
Devoted Partner
Donning a yellow tiered floral gown, Hawn posed alongside her unveiled star during a joint ceremony honoring her and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.
Steady Presence
Hawn opted for an all-black outfit at the Make Equality Reality Gala in December 2018.
Timeless Star
Hawn brought her star power to the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening benefit gala in 2019.
Screen Sensation
For the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Hollywood icon showcased her fashion sensibilities in an all-black outfit consisting of a jacket with silver floral embroidery, a satin blouse and form-fitting trousers.
Scene Stealer
Hawn made her presence known at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in a tailored all-black pantsuit she paired with metallic pointed-toe heels.
Picture of Elegance
Hawn was a showstopper at the 98th Academy Awards in a plunging black dress with sequined bodice.