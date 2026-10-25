Goldie Hawn Then and Now: See Her Transformation Through the Years in Before and After Photos

Goldie Hawn's changing appearance over the years has fueled ongoing speculation about whether she has undergone plastic surgery.

Goldie Hawn has never feared another trip around the sun.

During an interview with Porter for its June 2015 issue, the Hollywood veteran reflected on the changes that come with age and explained that she views growing up as a natural part of life.

"Getting older is a fact of life. By living mindfully, you understand that there are many transitions in life. You just go through them," she shared. "But it's wonderful to know you're aging, because that means you're still on the planet, right? It's all about how you make it. It's all in your mind."

While her changing appearance has fueled plastic surgery rumors, Hawn has never publicly addressed the speculation — instead focusing on her outlook on aging.

Scroll down to see Hawn's transformation through the years.