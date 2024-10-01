'Good Times' Star John Amos Dead at 84, His Son Confirms: 'He Was a Man With the Kindest Heart'

John was born in 1939 Newark, New Jersey. He shot to fame when he got the role of weatherman Gordon “Gordy” Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970.

Aside his roles as Gordy and later James Evans Sr. in Good Times from 1974 to 1976, John was known for starring in a wide array of films, including Coming to America, Die Hard 2 and Uncut Gems.

Additionally, he had guest starring roles in many classic television shows like Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Touched by an Angel, Walker, Texas Ranger, King of the Hill and The Outer Limits. He played Percy Fitzwallace for 22 episodes of The West Wing.