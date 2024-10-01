or
'Good Times' Star John Amos Dead at 84, His Son Confirms: 'He Was a Man With the Kindest Heart'

Source: MEGA

John Amos passed away of natural causes.

Oct. 1 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Good Times actor John Amos has died at 84 years old.

His son, Kelly Christopher Amos, 53, recently confirmed his father died of natural causes on Wednesday, August 21.

Source: MEGA

John Amos died in August 2024.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," Kelly said in a recent statement. "He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold … and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

John was born in 1939 Newark, New Jersey. He shot to fame when he got the role of weatherman Gordon “Gordy” Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970.

Aside his roles as Gordy and later James Evans Sr. in Good Times from 1974 to 1976, John was known for starring in a wide array of films, including Coming to America, Die Hard 2 and Uncut Gems.

Additionally, he had guest starring roles in many classic television shows like Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Touched by an Angel, Walker, Texas Ranger, King of the Hill and The Outer Limits. He played Percy Fitzwallace for 22 episodes of The West Wing.

Source: MEGA

John Amos was known for his roles on 'Good Times,' 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and more.

Fans of the late actor flooded social media with tributes to the "iconic tv dad."

One X user penned, "R.I.P. John Amos he was a part of my father’s childhood, my childhood. He really was black America's dad. My condolences to his family…I need death to take a long extended vacation. September was already rough now we started the month with this."

A second fan added, "Tired of us losing our legends! RIP, John Amos. Thank you for so many memorable roles."

Another fan described him as a "brilliant comedic and dramatic performer, and a dad everyone wished they had."

