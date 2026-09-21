GOP Candidate Bruce Blakeman Says He's Learned to 'Let It Be' Regarding Paul McCartney Who Married His Ex-Wife
Sept. 21 2026, Updated 3:32 a.m. ET
GOP gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman said he’s learned to "let it be" when it comes to Sir Paul McCartney, who married his ex-wife, Nancy Shevell.
Although the two men have different political views, Blakeman said they maintain a cordial relationship.
"It’s a little surrealistic that your ex-wife is married to a Beatle. I'm not going to lie," Blakeman said on the "Errol Louis NY1" podcast.
Bruce Blakeman Praises Paul McCartney As a Stepfather
Bruce, 70, spoke positively about the famous Beatle and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 84.
"Well, he’s my son's stepfather and he treats my son very nicely. He’s a nice guy," Bruce said, referring to his son Arlen Blakeman.
He added, "Our politics are probably not the same. But we don’t talk about politics."
Paul, a climate change activist and critic of President Donald Trump, has different political views from Bruce, who supports the president.
Donald even endorsed Bruce and described him as "100% MAGA."
However, Paul has also been outspoken about his political views, including his thoughts on Donald.
"We’re faced with the political situation, particularly in the US, where a braggart has been in charge and seems quite unstable to say the least," Paul wrote in his book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.
"He’s shouting the loudest, but he’s not necessarily the smartest," he added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Paul McCartney Supported His Stepson Arlen Blakeman
Per the New York Post, Paul also shared a special moment with Arlen in 2019 when he spoke at his stepson’s graduation from Cardozo Law School.
The musician praised Arlen’s accomplishments and added a personal touch to his remarks.
"I’m especially proud to be here with my wife, Nancy and my handsome and lovely Arlen Blakeman. His family and I are so proud of the hard work he put in over the past few years," Paul said.
"By the way, if you have any sports-related questions, ask him. He’s a virtual encylopedia of knowledge," he added.
Bruce and 66-year-old Nancy were married for more than two decades before their amicable divorce.
She later married Paul in 2011, while Bruce found love again with Nassau County Family Court Judge Segal Blakeman.
Reflecting on his past marriage, the GOP politician expressed goodwill toward his former wife and their family.
"Look, I wish my wife well. We were married for 23 years. We had a wonderful child together," he said.
Bruce also spoke warmly about his current family life, describing Segal as a "great woman" who is smart and beautiful.
"And she’s given me an additional two kids," he said.
"I have two stepchildren now and three grandchildren. So, life goes on," Bruce added.