Lisa Marie Presley Was 'In A Dark Place' After Son Benjamin Passed Away, Friend Reveals: 'She Had Been Struggling'

Nelson believes it was a big leap for Lisa Marie to talk about her past.

"I think she was struggling with her fear of the topic," Nelson explained. "She was being attacked already in the divorce proceeding by her ex-husband’s lawyers in terms of whether she was in sufficient health to be a mother. So I thought it was a chance for her to reclaim some of her power by taking control of her story and sharing the parts of it that she was willing to share."

"I was a big believer that the most effective way to destigmatize seeking treatment and remove the shame that holds people into addiction… [is to] get those that we put up on a pedestal and those we revere to share their stories," he continued. "I think it has enormous power. I’m just kind of a nobody, a lawyer writing about the things that I was seeing. But I thought that this was a chance to get people to hopefully hear this message of the opioid crisis. The way that we were dealing with it as a society wasn’t working. So I wanted to try to get some information out there to change how people think about it and start to do something to save lives."