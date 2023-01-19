Michael Lockwood Reveals He's 'Reeling' From Lisa Marie Presley's Death As He Focuses On Their Twin Daughters

"We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," the musician said in a Wednesday, January 18, statement. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible."

PRISCILLA PRESLEY TRIED TO GET LISA MARIE HELP FROM SCIENTOLOGY DRUG TREATMENT PROGRAM YEARS BEFORE DEATH: SOURCE

"The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved," he continued. "Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives."