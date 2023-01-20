Who Are Lisa Marie Presley's Children? Meet The Heirs To Elvis' Graceland Estate
The music world and beyond was in mourning on January 12 after hearing the tragic news that Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, had suddenly passed after going into cardiac arrest at age 54.
The star is survived by her three living children, who are set to inherit their grandfather's famous father's Graceland estate.
Scroll down to learn more about Lisa Marie's kids.
Riley & Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie and musician Danny Keough had two children together before divorcing: daughter Riley Keough, 33, and son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide at age 27 in 2020 after struggling with depression and addiction.
As OK! reported, the late singer will be buried next to her father and her son at the Graceland estate in Tennessee.
Though Riley isn't in the music industry, she still struck up a career in showbiz, having done modeling before earning her first movie role in The Runaways at age 20. Her career has been steadily heating up over the past several years, scoring roles in shows like The Terminal List and movies such as Logan Lucky. Fans can see her next in the hotly anticipated miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, which premieres in March.
"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought," the actress shared in an interview of how her mom led to her own job success. "She was definitely inspirational to me."
It's unclear if Riley is still a member of the Church of Scientology, though she was raised that way since Lisa Marie was a Scientologist — though the late star eventually left the religion. Former Scientology head honcho Mike Rinder noted that aside from Priscilla, members of the Presley family never had a "black and white" relationship with the church.
In 2015, Riley married stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen.
- Lisa Marie Presley Was 'In A Dark Place' After Son Benjamin Passed Away, Friend Reveals: 'She Had Been Struggling'
- Michael Lockwood Reveals He's 'Reeling' From Lisa Marie Presley's Death As He Focuses On Their Twin Daughters
- REVEALED: Frantic 911 Call Ahead Of Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death — Listen
Harper & Vivienne Lockwood
More than two years after marrying Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie gave birth to their daughters, fraternal twins Harper and Vivienne, 14. After their divorce, the exes were locked in a nasty child support battle, though as OK! reported, they settled their dispute this past August before a trial began.
Lisa Marie admitted she found it tough to go on after Benjamin's death, but spending time with her youngest tykes was a bright spot. "It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least," she spilled. "But I keep going for my girls."
Lockwood mentioned their girls in a statement released after the crooner's passing. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible," he said. "The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved. Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives."
According to an insider, the twins have been staying with Priscilla since Lisa Marie's passing, as they're reportedly too traumatized to go back to the house where Lisa Marie had her cardiac episode.