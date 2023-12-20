VP Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump's Rhetoric Is 'Similar to the Language' of Adolf Hitler
VP Kamala Harris condemned Donald Trump for his recent remarks about immigrants, which he made during two separate speeches — one in New Hampshire and one in Iowa in the past few days.
During a new interview with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, the politician, 59, spoke out about the former president, 77, declaring that illegal immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country."
“I was raised knowing that there will be some people who will use their voice in a way that is meant to dehumanize, meant to suggest that the vast majority of us don’t have anything in common, when, in fact, the vast majority of us have more in common than what separates us,” Harris said.
“And I would interpret it, I think, then as I do now, which is, it is language that is meant to divide us,” she continued. “It is language that I think people have rightly found similar to the language of Hitler. And I think it’s just critically important that we remind each other, including our children, that the true measure of the strength of a leader is based not on who they beat down, but who they lift up.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump first made the comments during a rally on Saturday, December 16.
"They're poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done," he said. "They poison — mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries that we think about. But all over the world, they're coming into our country — from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."
The businessman then continued to double down on his comments, as he made similar claims while talking to a crowd in Iowa on Tuesday, December 19.
"It’s crazy what’s going on. They’re ruining our country. And it’s true. They’re destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing. They’re destroying our country," Trump stated.
"They don’t like it when I said that, and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, 'Oh, Hitler said that' – in a much different way. Now they’re coming from all over the world. People all over the world. We have no idea. They could be healthy, they could be very unhealthy. They could bring in disease that’s gonna catch on in our country. But they do bring in crime. But they have them coming from all over the world," he added.
While some of Trump's allies have defended him, other people weighed in on the scary rhetoric.
“He’s becoming crazier. And now he’s citing Vladimir Putin as a character witness, a guy who is a murderous thug all around the world,” Chris Christie, 61, who is also running for president in the 2024 election, told CNN in an interview.