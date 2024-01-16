Katherine Heigl Jokes About Controversial 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit During Show's Reunion at 2024 Emmys

"Like, if I could have found a way to work within it, that could have also worked for me. But I only saw it as this one thing: I was up here at a level of intensity that was not healthy for me. And I just kind of fled in a panic," she explained at the time.

"I look back at it and sometimes I go, 'God, I wish I had just calmed down a moment. Taken a breath, thought it through, had some conversations about this possibility. What about this possibility? How about if I do, you know, just this many episodes a season?'" Heigl admitted.

The Ugly Truth actress continued: "I think with Grey's at that time, I didn't feel I had any other choice [but to leave]. I was breaking, it was breaking me, and I was young. I mean, I was vibrating at a level that I was gonna get sick and, you know, I did get mentally sick."