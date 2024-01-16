Katherine Heigl Jokes About Controversial 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit During Show's Reunion at 2024 Emmys
Katherine Heigl hasn't lost her Izzie Stephens sass!
On Monday night, January 15, several stars from the cast of Grey's Anatomy reunited to present an award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson all joined Heigl on stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., where they declared Paul Walter Hauser the winner for his portrayal of Larry Hall in Apple TV+'s Black Bird.
Before announcing the category's winner, the group took a moment to express gratitude toward their widespread fanbase ahead of the television drama's 20th season, dropping later this year.
"When the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired in March of 2005, I’m not sure if Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships," Pompeo admitted.
"And yes, there have been changes over the years," Heigl chimed in, as she winked at the camera in an effort to seemingly acknowledge her controversial exit from the series in 2010. "But the one constant is the amazing fanbase."
Wilson continued by thanking fans who have "stayed with us through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes and a global pandemic."
"And as we start our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running prime time medical drama in TV history," she added, signaling an applause form the crowd.
Pickens Jr. noted: "And that would not be possible without all of you, so to all our fans. To all of you, thank you."
Heigl's dig at her 2010 departure from the hit series comes more than a decade after she won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007.
Heigl’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy was quite controversial at the time amid various rumors she had problems with both the cast and Rhimes, the show’s creator.
In 2022, the Firefly Lane star opened up about the “heightened anxiety,” fueling her decision to leave during a candid conversation with SiriusXM host Bevy Smith.
"Like, if I could have found a way to work within it, that could have also worked for me. But I only saw it as this one thing: I was up here at a level of intensity that was not healthy for me. And I just kind of fled in a panic," she explained at the time.
"I look back at it and sometimes I go, 'God, I wish I had just calmed down a moment. Taken a breath, thought it through, had some conversations about this possibility. What about this possibility? How about if I do, you know, just this many episodes a season?'" Heigl admitted.
The Ugly Truth actress continued: "I think with Grey's at that time, I didn't feel I had any other choice [but to leave]. I was breaking, it was breaking me, and I was young. I mean, I was vibrating at a level that I was gonna get sick and, you know, I did get mentally sick."