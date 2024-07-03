Katherine Heigl 'Wasn't Trying to Be a D---' by Not Submitting Work for Emmy Nomination in 2008: 'I Just Wasn't Proud'
Katherine Heigl is ready to clear the air once and for all nearly 16 years after sparking controversy ahead of the 2008 Emmy Awards.
At the time, the Grey's Anatomy star faced backlash after seeming to snub the International Academy of Television Arts & Science by not putting herself in the running for an Emmy nomination.
However, Heigl explained during a recent appearance on Shannen Doherty's "Let's Be Clear" podcast that the story got twisted.
"I don’t know any person except for you that turns down an Emmy nomination," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress said to Heigl during the Friday, June 28, episode.
Doherty's comment caused the Knocked Up actress to clarify the story, as she noted: "Well, I didn’t, and everybody keeps saying that. I didn’t turn it down."
"You know, you have to submit yourself. You have to submit your work, and then they deliberate and then they decide if they want to give you a nomination," Heigl mentioned. "I just didn’t submit my work that year."
The 27 Dresses star's absence from Emmy nominations was a big deal at the time considering the blonde beauty won Best Supporting Actress at the awards show one year prior.
Following buzz about the situation, Heigl released a statement in 2008 acknowledging her decision, admitting: "I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention."
Looking back at the message, Heigl regrets feeding into the story, as the actress now realizes she "should have said nothing."
"I should have said, 'Oh, I forgot [to submit my work],' because it created such a maelstrom that was so unnecessary, and it really was," the Firefly Lane star reflected. "I was kind of trying to make a bit of a snarky point about my material that year, but I was also just not feeling my material. I didn’t think I had anything that warranted even the consideration for a nomination. I just wasn’t proud of my work."
"I would never be so bold or so arrogant to turn down a nomination," Heigl insisted. "I would take that nomination if it came my way. I’d be down. But I just knew there wasn’t anything that would really warrant one that year, and I was trying to be honorable, I guess."
The Life as We Know It actress concluded: "I was trying to have some integrity. I wasn’t trying to be a d---."
Heigl seems to have come to peace with the tension-filled dilemma, as she gladly made an appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards back in January, when she reunited with her former Grey's Anatomy costars to present an award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.