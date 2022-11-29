Stripping Down! Grimes Reveals Her Nearly Naked Halloween Costume

While the world is ready for Christmas, pop sensation Grimes is throwing it back to Halloween, sharing a few steamy snaps of her Elden Ring-themed attire — though her saucy post has since been removed.

“Never got around to posting my Halloween costume,” the artist captioned the nearly nude snap depicting her donning only a red wig, white helmet and a sword. “MALENIA, BLADE OF MIQUELLA ⚔️🛡.”