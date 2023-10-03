Elon Musk Sued by Ex Grimes Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Kids
Elon Musk has been hit with yet another lawsuit.
On Friday, September 29, the Tesla Motors CEO's ex-girlfriend Grimes sued the 52-year-old over the parental rights of their three children.
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" in California, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
The petition, formerly known as a paternity action, is typically filed in a situation involving two parents who were never married — with one party asking for a legal determination of a child's parents and in most cases seeking child support or custody.
In this case, Grimes has yet to request child support or custody rights, though there is a chance this could come at a later date.
While the filings for the case have been sealed, it doesn't seem Musk has responded to Grimes' petition at this time, per the news outlet.
If successful, Grimes' request will legally declare her a parent of her and Musk's three kids — sons X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus, the latter of whom they call Tau, as well as daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y.
The exes, who began dating in 2018 before their split in September 2021, had X Æ A-Xii, their first child together, in May 2020.
While Grimes had given birth to their eldest son, the former flames welcomed their daughter via surrogate in December 2021.
Last month, journalist Walter Isaacson’s biography Elon Musk revealed Grimes and the SpaceX CEO secretly had their third child, Tau, though it is unclear when exactly he was born.
Musk is the father of 11 kids in total with three different women.
In addition to the three he shares with the Canadian musician, Musk has six with first wife, Justine Wilson, and twins with his employee Shivon Zilis.
Grimes' parental rights-related petition comes after she begged to see her son via X, Musk's social media platform formerly named Twitter.
In a since-deleted tweet, the "Genesis" singer replied to a post shared by Isaacson of Musk and Zilis' twins, writing, "tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz [sic] respond to my lawyer."
"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," she admitted.
A few days later, Grimes provided an update on the social media app, informing users she had a conversation with Zilis in an effort to "de-escalate" tensions.
"I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz [sic] don’t be angry at her!" Grimes concluded.
Page Six obtained court documents regarding Grimes' lawsuit against Musk.