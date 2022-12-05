Olympian Gus Kenworthy Reveals He's Writing A Book & 'Focused' On Acting Post-Retirement

Kenworthy's book will be a memoir but "less formal," he shares. "It's all true stories from my childhood and growing up. It kind of lends itself to the theme of coming out and my coming out journey. It's told through a collection of personal essays, so some of them are a little more somber. There's definitely some heartbreaking ones, but a lot of them are meant to be funny."

"My dad said the hardest part about writing is cleaning out the fridge, which is very true," he adds. "I'll find any chore to do. It's been cathartic, and I definitely have talked about certain things. There are some essays I haven't written yet that I know I have to write. I've been talking to people like, 'How do I even approach this? How do I do this?' There are things that are traumatic from my childhood that I haven't talked about."