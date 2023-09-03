Gwen Stefani's Eldest Son Kingston 'Looking to His Mom and Blake Shelton' for Music Advice After Singing at Oklahoma Bar

Rossdale recently got candid about how he and Stefani, who split in 2015, handle their kids. (They also share sons Zuma and Apollo.)

"I think you can go one of two ways—you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent,” he said on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast. “And I think we just parent.”

"We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," he continued. "Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. And we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."