Gwen Stefani's Eldest Son Kingston 'Looking to His Mom and Blake Shelton' for Music Advice After Singing at Oklahoma Bar
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, is potentially following in his mom and dad's footsteps!
After the 17-year-old sang at stepdad Blake Shelton's Tishomingo, Okla., bar, Ole Red, he is apparently interested in branching out into the music industry.
“Gwen has always known he has a heap of musical talent,” said an insider. “She used to joke he was a superstar in the making.”
“He’s looking to his mom and Blake for advice with his playing technique, how he carries himself and the types of songs that suit his abilities,” added the insider.
The country star, 47, who left The Voice after Season 23 in March, is no stranger when it comes to kickstarting people's careers.
“He’s joking how it feels like he’s doing a one-contestant version of the show with his own stepson!” the insider joked.
As OK! previously reported, Kingston seemed to shock the audience with his performance.
"Love you guys, thank you for being here!" he said after he finished his song. "Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!"
Unfortunately, the teenager was trolled since he has so many connections to the music industry.
"More nepotism," one person wrote, while another said, "Seems like a nice kid, but he can't sing!!"
"I do think he can sing… but he needed a different song cause this one caused a lot of pitch changing," a third user suggested.
"Ummm good thing he comes from money …. Come on," a fourth person said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Rossdale recently got candid about how he and Stefani, who split in 2015, handle their kids. (They also share sons Zuma and Apollo.)
"I think you can go one of two ways—you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent,” he said on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast. “And I think we just parent.”
"We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," he continued. "Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. And we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."