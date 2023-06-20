OK Magazine
Gwen Stefani Declares Her Love for Husband Blake Shelton After Her Ex Gavin Rossdale Comments on Interesting Co-Parenting Dynamic

By:

Jun. 20 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Blake Shelton may be taking home the award for best stepfather in Hollywood!

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Sunday, June 18, to gush over her husband and thank him for taking such good care of her kiddos, Apollo, 9, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 17 — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — in honor of his birthday and Father's Day.

"Happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx," the "Sweet Escape" singer captioned the video of clips from their wedding, performing together on stage and more precious moments with their family.

One person who Stefani did not publicly fawn over on the national holiday is her former spouse and the father of her three children. As OK! previously reported, Rossdale recently admitted that coparenting with the rocker has been quite the challenge since their 2016 split.

"I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent. And I think we just parent," the artist said during an appearance on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast.

"We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," he continued. "Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. And we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

Stefani — who tied the knot with Shelton in 2021— recently made a shocking revelation about the end of their former marriage and how deeply it affected her. "I was like, 'I am going to wake up everyday, I am going to have a coffee, I am going to take care of my kids, and I am going to go to bed. I am never going to kiss anyone. I am never going to ... I thought my life was over,'" she admitted during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Luckily things changed!

