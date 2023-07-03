Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Video Montage to Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary With Blake Shelton: Watch!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are marking three years of wedded bliss!
On Monday, July 3, the singers each paid tribute to the occasion via Instagram posts, with the blonde beauty creating a video that featured special moments from their time together.
"Happy anniversary @blakeshelton i love u 🥰!!!" the GXVE Beauty founder, 53, captioned the post, which displayed snaps from their wedding, selfies on the set of The Voice and shots taken at home. The montage also included the three sons Stefani shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.
Shelton, 47, honored his wife by posting a wedding photo alongside the Instagram caption, "Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you."
As OK! previously shared, the couple is happier than ever now that the country star's exit from the singing competition has allowed him to spend more time with Stefani and his stepsons.
"Things like money and fame don’t matter as much to Blake and Gwen anymore," a source told a magazine, noting "family" has become "the center of their universe."
The Barmageddon host said as much in a 2022 interview.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he stated at the time. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
Meanwhile, Rossdale is perfectly content looking after the boys without any help from his ex.
"I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent. And I think we just parent," the rocker, 57, expressed during a recent episode of the "Not So Hollywood" podcast of how he and the "Hollaback Girl" crooner handle things.
"We're really different people," he confessed. "I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."