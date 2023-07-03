Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Video Montage to Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary With Blake Shelton: Watch!

"Happy anniversary @blakeshelton i love u 🥰!!!" the GXVE Beauty founder, 53, captioned the post, which displayed snaps from their wedding, selfies on the set of The Voice and shots taken at home. The montage also included the three sons Stefani shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Shelton, 47, honored his wife by posting a wedding photo alongside the Instagram caption, "Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you."