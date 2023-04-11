Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack On The PDA As The Country Singer Wears Easter Bunny Costume: Watch
So hoppy! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had an exciting Easter, as the latter kept up his tradition as dressing up like the Easter Bunny.
On Monday, April 10, the blonde babe, 53, shared scenes from the day with her family.
"bunny blake strikes again! hope u had a hoppy easter 🐰🐣 gx," she wrote via Instagram.
In the clip, the country star, 46, sported a pink bunny costume as he hugged Stefani's kids, Apollo Bowie Flynn, Zuma Nesta Rock and Kingston James McGregor.
Of course, people loved seeing the pair have some fun. One person wrote, "I hope these two stay together forever❤️," while another said, "Bunny Shelton is back!!! 😂🐰💖."
A third person added, "A real man wears pink and a real man takes good care of his stepchildren 💗."
Last year, the "God's Country" crooner wore the outfit, and his wife captured the content for all of her followers to see. "hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey 🐰🐰🐰gx," she wrote at the time.
The duo have been busy as of late — they recently made an appearance at the CMT Music Awards on April 2, and the rocker has been tagging along on Shelton's latest tour.
Now that Shelton is wrapping up The Voice — it is his last season — he's looking forward to spending more time with his wife.
"It's terrible," he told Entertainment Tonight about constantly being away from home. "Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there. Not that anything bad is happening ... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."
"I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year," the TV personality added. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."