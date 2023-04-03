Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Make An Adorable Joint Appearance At CMT Music Awards

Although touring across the country has given Shelton the ability to sing with his wife more often, he admitted it's been hard when she's not by his side. "It's terrible. Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there," the "God's Country" singer admitted.

"Not that anything bad is happening ... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home," he continued. "I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year. I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."