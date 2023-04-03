Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Make An Adorable Joint Appearance At CMT Music Awards
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make one powerful musical duo!
The married couple stepped out on the red carpet together on Sunday, April 2, for the CMT Music Awards — where they will both be performing during the live broadcast.
Stefani looked radiant in a button down white shirt and sparkling skirt she paired with black fringed boots, while Shelton — who opened the show — looked dapper in his signature jeans with a black jacket and a tie. Holding each other close on the carpet, Stefani and Shelton posed for photos together before heading into the big event.
The Voice judges have been making several musical appearances together as Shelton continues his current tour. "Since she's here, I talked her into doing a couple more songs," the 46-year-old teased last month before welcoming the pop star on stage to sing their song "Nobody But You" together.
Although touring across the country has given Shelton the ability to sing with his wife more often, he admitted it's been hard when she's not by his side. "It's terrible. Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there," the "God's Country" singer admitted.
"Not that anything bad is happening ... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home," he continued. "I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year. I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."
After tying the knot with Stefani in 2021, Shelton's number one priority has been being there for his spouse and her sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9 — who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale,
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he stated in a recent interview. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
