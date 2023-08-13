OK Magazine
Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale, 17, Gets Backlash Following Musical Debut at Blake Shelton's Bar: 'More Nepotism'

ok split taylor
Source: mega/@tiaradblue/TikTok
By:

Aug. 13 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale, 17, had his first performance!

This week, the oldest son of the superstar had his musical debut in stepdad Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. On Saturday, August 12, a TikTok user shared a video of the teen singing at the venue.

gwen
Source: @tiaradblue/TikTok

In the clip, Kingston was joined by a guitarist and a keyboardist as he hit some impressive notes and stunned the attendees.

"Love you guys, thank you for being here!" he said to the clapping crowds after he finished his song. "Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!"

Shelton then jumped onto the stage, giving his stepson a hug to congratulate his performance. While the crowd seemingly enjoyed the song, haters shared their opinions on social media.

gwen
Source: mega
"More nepotism," one person penned, while another said, "Seems like a nice kid, but he can't sing!!"

"I do think he can sing… but he needed a different song cause this one caused a lot of pitch changing," a third user said, giving Kingston the benefit of the doubt.

MORE ON:
Gwen Stefani

"Ummm good thing he comes from money …. Come on," a fourth troll added.

However, not everyone had negative things to say about the son of Gwen's ex Gavin Rossdale.

"Wow he got the best of both parent's looks," one user claimed, while another noted, "Like mother, like son."

"Wasn't expecting to hear that voice. Wow!" a supporter wrote.

gwen
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Kingston is the first of three sons Gwen shares with her ex-husband, the two musicians also have Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Gavin recently opened up about how he and the "Rich Girl" vocalist co-parent their kids.

Source: OK!

"I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent. And I think we just parent," he said on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast.

"We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," he continued. "Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. And we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

