What Is Gwen Stefani's Net Worth? Here's How Much The Multifaceted Singer Has Racked Up Over The Years
Gwen Stefani really is a rich girl! The singer's Hollywood career has spanned decades, going from lead singer of punk-pop band No Doubt to a successful solo act.
She's also taken over TV, having appeared as a coach on multiple seasons of The Voice.
Scroll down to find out how much the superstar has racked up over the years.
According to reports, the mom-of-three, 53, is currently worth around $160 million, though some outlets clocked the number at $100 million.
A big chunk of that comes from The Voice, as when she first started, it was said she earned $10 million for the season. However, it's believed she earned a raise over the years, with a report from October 2022 claiming she was making $13 million.
The Grammy winner first joined the show in 2017 for Season 7, and as of today, she's acted as a coach for six seasons in total.
The blonde beauty also racked in an astonishing $19.2 million from her Las Vegas residency show, Just a Girl, which ran from 2018 to 2021. She wound up donating $2 million of that sum to a children's charity, something she promised when the concerts originally kicked off.
The star hasn't been on a nationwide tour since 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like Tour, which brought in $3.3 million in revenue.
- Kylie Jenner Shares Throwback Clip Of Herself Dancing On Stage With Gwen Stefani — And The Singer Replies!
- Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Fun Day With Her Kids At Nascar Event Instead Of Attending Grammys: Photos
- Blake Shelton Looks Happy As A Clam As He Mows His Machine In The Snow: 'Don't Try This At Home'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In addition to music and TV, the fashion icon earned dollars from her now-defunct L.A.M.B. clothing line, as in 2008, it was estimated to have made $100 million in sales. She also created the Harajuku Lovers brand, which featured perfume, accessories and clothes.
Plus, she launched her very own cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty, last year. "This is what I’ve prayed about. This is the rest of my life," the makeup maven gushed in a 2022 interview of creating the collection. "This is my creativity and my give-back."
Products are available online and at Sephora stores, and the brand is quickly expanding, having already added more choices to the original 8-piece offering.