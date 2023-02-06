Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Fun Day With Her Kids At Nascar Event Instead Of Attending Grammys: Photos

Sunday fun day! On February 5, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton decided to ditch the glitz and glam of this year's Grammy Awards to attend a NASCAR race with family instead.

On the blonde beauty's Instagram Story, she shared photos and videos from their day at the Los Angeles Coliseum, where the couple were joined by a few other people, including Stefani's two youngest sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma Rossdale, 14, and her sister-in-law Jen.