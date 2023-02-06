Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Fun Day With Her Kids At Nascar Event Instead Of Attending Grammys: Photos
Sunday fun day! On February 5, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton decided to ditch the glitz and glam of this year's Grammy Awards to attend a NASCAR race with family instead.
On the blonde beauty's Instagram Story, she shared photos and videos from their day at the Los Angeles Coliseum, where the couple were joined by a few other people, including Stefani's two youngest sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma Rossdale, 14, and her sister-in-law Jen.
The GXVE Beauty founder, 53, also uploaded a selfie next to her man, and one cute clip revealed Shelton's phone background is an artistic drawing of his wife.
The twosome didn't explain why they skipped the 2023 Grammys, which were also held in Los Angeles, though the country star, 46, has made it clear spending time as a family is now his first priority. In fact, it's one of the reasons this year will be his last on The Voice.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," the Barmageddon host explained in an interview last year of why he's slowing down. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
While the father of Stefani's three kids, Gavin Rossdale, is present in their boys' life, Shelton said he still takes his role as stepdad "very seriously."
"The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," he shared. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets. It's time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in."
While the "Rich Girl" crooner is excited to have her man home more often, she admitted she feels bad for fans of The Voice since they won't be seeing him on their screens each week.
"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," she declared to a reporter. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."