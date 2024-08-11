Gwen Stefani Apologizes for Canceling Atlantic City Performance After Mysterious 'Recent Injury'
What happened to Gwen Stefani?
On Saturday, August 10, the rock star, 54, shared an Instagram Story revealing that she was canceling her upcoming concert due to a medical issue.
“As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City,” the Grammy winner shared.
The mother-of-three did not include details of what caused the injury.
“I’m so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible,” Stefani added noting fans will know “as soon as the new show is announced.” She noted that all “current tickets” would be “valid for the new date.”
As OK! previously reported, though Stefani won't be hitting the stage anytime soon, the musician’s 15-year-old son, Zuma, performed for the first time at stepdad Blake Shelton's bar.
The teen — who is the son of Stefani and her ex Gavin Rossdale — was spotted taking the stage at the 48-year-old’s Ole Red Tishomingo bar in Oklahoma on Monday, July 29.
Zuma performed alongside Shelton, who introduced his stepson to the crowd before welcoming him onto the stage as the audience gave him a huge round of applause.
Zuma then had a solo moment as the "God Gave Me You" singer sat on a stool located at the back of the stage. Zuma then began to belt a cover of Zach Bryan's hit song "Oklahoma Smokeshow.”
The youngster dressed on theme by wearing a cowboy hat, a button-up shirt, jeans and boots while appearing very comfortable on stage. Shelton then blessed his fans by performing a song on guitar.
- 10 Celebrities Who Have Been Married to Multiple Famous People: From Jennifer Lopez to Angelina Jolie and More
- Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Rossdale, 15, Follows in Stepdad Blake Shelton's Footsteps as He Makes Country Music Debut: Watch
- 15 Celebrity Moms Who Welcomed Babies After Age 40: Celine Dion, Meryl Streep, Salma Hayek and More
"Popped by to see what my friends @olered Tish were up to today," Shelton wrote alongside a video of himself from the night.
Stefani shares Zuma along with her other two sons Kingston, 18, and Apollo, 10, with her ex, however, she tied the knot with Shelton in 2021 after they met on The Voice.
A source recently spilled about how great the duo’s marriage is after they celebrated over a decade of knowing each other.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Gwen and Blake are doing amazing," the insider raved. "They’re more in love than ever."
"It feels surreal because the time has flown by," they added. "They are the quintessential opposites-attract type of couple," who "complement each other in the best ways."