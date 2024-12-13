Gwen Stefani Walks Off 'The Voice' Stage After Forgetting Lyrics in Cut Scene From Season Finale: Source
Gwen Stefani had a bit of an awkward moment during the Season 26 finale of The Voice — and it was all caught on camera.
NBC’s singing competition finale, which aired in two parts, featured Stefani’s finalist, 16-year-old Sydney Sterlace, who performed two amazing songs during part one.
The show’s succeeding episode, which aired on December 9, was promoted as “completely live,” but an insider revealed that some parts, including Stefani’s duet with Sterlace, were actually pre-recorded the day before.
For the performance, the "Rich Girl" singer wore a stunning crystal-encrusted white and silver skirt, matching crop top and silver Christian Louboutin boots.
According to eyewitness, the experienced performer was seen relying on a teleprompter “to sing the correct lyrics” while nervously pacing around the stage.
“[She] even seemed to say a little prayer before take one began to film,” the source noted.
About 20 seconds into the song, the mom-of-three lost track of her timing and missed a few lyrics.
The 55-year-old coach, who is married to Blake Shelton, “was noticeably upset” by the mistake and “walked off stage for a minute to collect herself” while the crew reset the lighting and stage.
"Though it was relatively low-stakes given it's pre-recorded, Gwen was very on edge and shaky at first,” the insider dished.
"She looked really, really nervous before performing which most likely led to the mistake. She was able to recover well though," they added.
After the redo, the "Hair Up" vocalist, who’s been in the industry for over three decades, and Sterlace nailed the song, but they opted to film a third take just for good measure.
However, it was Michael Bublé’s contestant, Sofronio Vasquez, who took home the title of The Voice, along with the $100,000 prize and record deal.
This isn’t the first time Stefani’s made a mistake on the show.
Just months ago, she faced backlash for showcasing a fragile kitten right after Sterlace’s performance.
"You know Sydney... I had this little thing happen to me,” she shared at the time. "Then I thought maybe I can name it Sydney. This cat's name is Sydney!"
Stefani then was slammed by viewers on social media for the way she cradled the animal.
"Did anyone else find it a little disturbing the way she handled that tiny kitten and how she was screaming in its ear? But that Sydney has a beautiful voice,” one wrote on Reddit.
"I actually noticed this too, I'm not a cat owner or anything but idk if you're supposed to hold kittens the way she was lol,” another chimed in.
"Very odd! I’m assuming from the way she handled it, it actually was not her kitten," a third added.
