Gwen Stefani Walks Off 'The Voice' Stage After Forgetting Lyrics in Cut Scene From Season Finale: Source

Gwen Stefani walked off 'The Voice' stage after forgetting lyrics in a cut scene from the Season 26 finale.

Gwen Stefani had a bit of an awkward moment during the Season 26 finale of The Voice — and it was all caught on camera.

NBC’s singing competition finale, which aired in two parts, featured Stefani’s finalist, 16-year-old Sydney Sterlace, who performed two amazing songs during part one.

The show’s succeeding episode, which aired on December 9, was promoted as “completely live,” but an insider revealed that some parts, including Stefani’s duet with Sterlace, were actually pre-recorded the day before.