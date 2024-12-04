Gwen Stefani Gives Health Update After Being Exposed to Poisonous Plant Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Gwen Stefani had quite the adventure over Thanksgiving weekend!
During a recent interview, the "Just a Girl" singer said she developed a painful rash after coming into contact with a poisonous plant while gardening with her husband, Blake Shelton.
“It felt like a hundred ants biting you,” the pop star exclaimed. “I was like, ‘Aaahhhh!’”
The Voice coach first shared the ordeal on her Instagram Story, telling fans, “It stings and it hurts so bad.”
Despite the setback, Stefani and Shelton didn’t let the incident derail their annual Thanksgiving festivities in Oklahoma, where they hosted an extravagant celebration with their extended families.
Before the holiday, Shelton gave a glimpse into their preparations.
“I’ve already got my turkey bought,” the country superstar told People on November 25. “I got two turkeys put away in case there’s a shortage for some reason. We can do whatever weird one we come up with, and then Gwen can make the [traditional recipe].”
The couple, who married in July 2021, love to be together for the special day.
"We go all out for Thanksgiving. We've got a huge family, so we feel good about making a bunch of food. Normally, it's like, 'Oh d---, we're already out of stuffing? How can that possibly be?'" Shelton, 48, stated. "We're excited about it."
Shelton also shared a family Thanksgiving rule. "Never say no to any kind of food. Whatever you want to try, I'll try it. Just bring it on," he declared.
"I heard a guy on the radio a couple of years ago talk about if you have leftover stuffing, the next morning put it in your waffle iron and make those stuffing waffles," he added. "Now I do that. Now I make enough that I know there'll be some leftover."
The pop legend, 55, and the Oklahoma native first connected in 2015 while working as coaches on The Voice.
At the time, both were navigating heartbreak — Stefani had recently split from Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, while Shelton was fresh off his divorce from Miranda Lambert.
Despite their instant connection, Stefani initially hesitated to jump into a new relationship.
"We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground," the "Cool" singer shared in a recent interview with People.
"Nothing could save us at that point," she said. "There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"
However, things worked out for the duo, as they've been together ever since.
“Since I was a little girl, I dreamed of being married, having the kind of love my parents had, and raising babies,” Stefani shared with the news outlet. “That dream was crushed, and I had to figure out how to move forward and create a new one. God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle.”
ET interviewed Stefani.