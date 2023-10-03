OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Blake Shelton
OK LogoCOUPLES

Blake Shelton Calls Wife Gwen Stefani His 'Favorite' Person in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

gwneblake pp
Source: mega;@blakeshelton/instagram
By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nobody is happier that Gwen Stefani was born more than Blake Shelton!

The country crooner took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 3, to wish his wife of more than two years a happy birthday as she turns 54 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
blakesheltonn
Source: @blakeshelton/instagram

Blake Shelton gushed over his wife, Gwen Stefani, on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!" Shelton, 47, penned alongside a sweet black and white photo of the pair looking at each other adoringly.

The power couple got a ton of love from their fans, with one person writing, "The most unlikely but most wholesome couple in history 🙌🏼."

Article continues below advertisement
gwenblake
Source: mega

Blake Shelton called Gwen Stefani his 'favorite person.'

"Love you guys ❤️ happy birthday, Gwen!" another person added of the musical duo, while a separate user chimed in, "So happy to see your happiness!"

The No Doubt frontwoman has a lot to be grateful for while celebrating another year on earth, especially when it comes to her spouse. As OK! previously reported, Stefani admitted she never saw her romance with the "Neon Lights" singer coming after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale — with whom she shares three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

Article continues below advertisement
gwen stefani blake shelton
Source: mega

Fans sent tons of love to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for her birthday.

MORE ON:
Blake Shelton

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," The Voice judge revealed in a recent interview. "This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time."

"He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," she gushed over her spouse — whom she wed in July 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
gwen stefani blake shelton
Source: mega

Gwen Stefani 'never saw' her romance with Blake Shelton coming.

Their epic romance was a welcome change after the "Sweet Escape" vocalist split from the father of her children, which completely rocked her world. "Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart," Stefani explained.

"It was terrible, and there's so many people out there that have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life," she continued of the end of their over-a-decade-long marriage in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Despite the hard times, the blonde beauty's faith and regimen got her through. "It's literally schedule, schedule, schedule. [But] there is a balance," Stefani noted. "For me the only way that I've gotten this far is with my spiritual faith and being able to take time out to pray. You see the miracles, and that's inspiration and fuel to keep it going."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.