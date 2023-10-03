Blake Shelton Calls Wife Gwen Stefani His 'Favorite' Person in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Nobody is happier that Gwen Stefani was born more than Blake Shelton!
The country crooner took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 3, to wish his wife of more than two years a happy birthday as she turns 54 years old.
"Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!" Shelton, 47, penned alongside a sweet black and white photo of the pair looking at each other adoringly.
The power couple got a ton of love from their fans, with one person writing, "The most unlikely but most wholesome couple in history 🙌🏼."
"Love you guys ❤️ happy birthday, Gwen!" another person added of the musical duo, while a separate user chimed in, "So happy to see your happiness!"
The No Doubt frontwoman has a lot to be grateful for while celebrating another year on earth, especially when it comes to her spouse. As OK! previously reported, Stefani admitted she never saw her romance with the "Neon Lights" singer coming after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale — with whom she shares three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.
- Gwen Stefani Swoons Over Her 'Cowboy' Blake Shelton After He Gifts Her Flowers For Valentine's Day: Photos
- So 'Freakin' In Love! Blake Shelton Fawns Over 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani With Sweet Birthday Tribute
- Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Video Montage to Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary With Blake Shelton: Watch!
"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," The Voice judge revealed in a recent interview. "This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time."
"He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," she gushed over her spouse — whom she wed in July 2021.
Their epic romance was a welcome change after the "Sweet Escape" vocalist split from the father of her children, which completely rocked her world. "Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart," Stefani explained.
"It was terrible, and there's so many people out there that have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life," she continued of the end of their over-a-decade-long marriage in 2015.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the hard times, the blonde beauty's faith and regimen got her through. "It's literally schedule, schedule, schedule. [But] there is a balance," Stefani noted. "For me the only way that I've gotten this far is with my spiritual faith and being able to take time out to pray. You see the miracles, and that's inspiration and fuel to keep it going."