Gwen Stefani Gushes Over 'True Love' and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton After Country Star's Heartfelt Speech Brought Her to Tears
Gwen Stefani needed a tissue!
On Thursday, October 19, Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and at the celebratory ceremony, her husband, Blake Shelton made a heartfelt speech about his wife in honor of her accomplishment.
“The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos," the country singer started his almost four-minute-long address.
“It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her number one job. And now standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I gotta tell you all, that's rare in this business," he added, as Stefani stood next to him shedding tears of happiness.
He went on to call the No Doubt star the “perfect person” to be honored, before he joked, “Today, it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again, with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her. Not as much as me, though."
Shelton concluded: “I know firsthand that it takes a lot of people to make a hit record, but none of this would have ever happened without Gwen Stefani, the songwriter. So, congratulations to my all-time favorite songwriter on your star. You deserve this and I love you."
Following the speech, Stefani did an interview where she reacted to the “surreal” day.
“I wish I could put my emotions into whoever’s watching this right now and be like, ‘This is how it feels like, guys!’ [It's] weird, like, never thought this would happen,” she began.
When asked about her husband’s raving remarks, she said, “I was like, 'Somebody hand me a tissue.' I think you could just it off with, ‘What is it like to have him?’ It is just like true love, just to have a best friend and then have him talk about me like that is crazy, because we met so late in my life in so many ways."
“He saved me, and he's my best friend… I want to, like, take his speech and blow it up, put it on my wall, like, I want to go look at it again,” she continued.
Extra interviewed Stefani.