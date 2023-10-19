Gwen Stefani Gushes Over 'True Love' and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton After Country Star's Heartfelt Speech Brought Her to Tears

He went on to call the No Doubt star the “perfect person” to be honored, before he joked, “Today, it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again, with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her. Not as much as me, though."

Shelton concluded: “I know firsthand that it takes a lot of people to make a hit record, but none of this would have ever happened without Gwen Stefani, the songwriter. So, congratulations to my all-time favorite songwriter on your star. You deserve this and I love you."