Gwendlyn Brown Beams Next To Fiancée Beatriz Queiroz After Weighing In On Meri Abuse Claims
While her parents' relationship and overall polygamous family dynamic is falling apart, Gwendlyn Brown appears to be doing better than ever in the love department.
Days after doubling down on her brother Paedon's claims of abuse against Sister Wives star Meri Brown, the 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody rubbed her happy romance in the Brown family members' faces.
On Thursday, January 19, Gwendlyn shared a beaming selfie to Instagram of her and fiancée Beatriz Queiroz standing outside at a snowy parking lot.
"still haven't taken engagement photos," she captioned the loved-up snap after Beatriz popped the question to her then-girlfriend in late 2022. "seriously need to schedule a photographer. any recs? haha (but also please)."
"i know i look ug but i was so happy i don't even care :))))" Gwendlyn concluded.
Gwendlyn's sister Mykelti rushed to the comments section to gush over the happy couple, commenting: "You look amazing!!"
The children of Christine and Kody appear to be sticking together following their mom, as well as Meri and Janelle's splits from the patriarch. Mere days ago, Gwendlyn backed her brother Paedon's child abuse claims against Kody's first wife — shocking revelations he made during a YouTube Live session on January 11.
At the time, Paedon said of Meri: "Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," before declaring: "Meri was not nice."
Noting that his prior word choices were "not enough" to properly describe "what Meri was to a few of us children specifically," Paedon, 24, alleged the ill treatment went past verbal.
Shortly after, Gwendlyn chimed in on claims, saying: "[Meri] was scary as a kid, but she never attacked me and I only saw her violent once."
Clarifying that it was "all a long time ago," Gwendlyn spilled, "Meri had moments where she was rude and scary but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti and that was only once."
The public backlash from Meri's stepchildren came on the heels of her announcement that she and Kody decided to "permanently terminate" their 33-year marriage.
Meanwhile, Gwendlyn and Paedon's mom announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody following their more than 25 years of marriage. Around one year later, Janelle revealed she also left the father-of-18.
And while both Kody's second and third wives left on their own terms, Meri candidly admitted during the Sister Wives special that her husband decided their union was over without her input.