'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Slams Meri For Being Upset With Kody After She 'Cheated': It's 'Unfair'

As Meri Brown continues to take the heat following her split from Kody and abuse claims, the patriarch and Christine's daughter Mykelti Padron decided to speak out.

During a Crowdcast Live, where Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, answered a series of questions, the Sister Wives star brought up Meri's 2015 catfishing scandal while shaming her dad's first wife after she confirmed she and Kody "permanently terminated" their 33-year marriage.