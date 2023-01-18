Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Doubles Down On Claim Meri Once Got 'Violent' With Mykelti: She 'Was Scary As A Kid'
Gwendlyn Brown has doubled down on her brother Paedon's accusations of assault against Meri Brown.
One week after the 24-year-old son of Christine and Kody implied Meri abused several of the Brown family children, the former couple's 21-year-old daughter confirmed she was aware of one shocking instance with the patriarch's first wife and a child.
While answering a number of questions from her fans and followers — many of which revolved around Paedon’s explosive remarks — Gwendlyn revealed, "[Meri] was scary as a kid, but she never attacked me and I only saw her violent once."
She did, however, add: "That was all a long time ago," before explaining, "Meri had moments where she was rude and scary but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti and that was only once."
"I believe that everyone deserves a second chance… I don’t know anything about saving anyone’s life, honestly," the Sister Wives star emphasized. "She was met with more dislike than anything."
Gwendlyn's allegations come after Paedon appeared on celebrity blogger John Yates' three hour Youtube Live session on January 11, where he said of his dad's first wife: "Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words."
"Meri was not nice," he added, noting that his prior word choices were "not enough" to properly describe "what Meri was to a few of us children specifically."
Paedon also clarified that the ill treatment moved past "verbal," claiming, "Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her."
He also made note that Kody was not aware of Meri's treatment towards certain members of the family for "several years."
These are not the only instances where Meri was accused of such behavior, as Maddie reportedly referred to her as "abusive" and a "monster" in 2019. Maddie is the daughter of Kody and Janelle, who announced she split from the patriarch late last year.
The Hollywood Gossip reported on Gwendlyn's claims.