'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Accuses Older Brother Paedon Of Being A 'Transphobic, Racist, Violent Abuser'

"He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years," Gwendlyn alleged in a snippet reposted by a TLC fan account to Instagram on Tuesday, January 17.

'SISTER WIVES' ALUM GWENDLYN BROWN TEASES JANELLE & CHRISTINE SHOULD 'GET TOGETHER' IN NEW SPINOFF

"He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise taking anything he says as fact," she continued, referring to his recent comments made in a shocking, three hour YouTube Live session. "I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out."