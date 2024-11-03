or
Chris Martin Shockingly Falls Through Trap Door During Coldplay Concert in Australia: Watch the Terrifying Moment

Source: MEGA/@CovidPete/X

Chris Martin was caught by his crew after falling into the trap door of his stage.

Nov. 3 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

A close call!

On Saturday, November 2, Chris Martin, 47, had a scary onstage mishap while performing a Coldplay concert in Melbourne, Australia.

A viral clip from the show displayed the star walking backward and falling into the trap door on his stage. The “Hymn for the Weekend” vocalist was talking to fans before he took the tumble. Thankfully, the star was not hurt as his crew members caught him while he descended into the trap door.

Martin immediately got back up after the spill and thanked those who helped him.

One person shared the shocking clip from the night, along with the caption, “Thank god Chris Martin from @coldplay is okay after he fell through the trap door on the stage.”

In response, people compared the moment to when pop star Olivia Rodrigo also fell into a trap door on her stage while performing in Melbourne, Australia.

Chris Martin was filmed falling into a trap door onstage in Melbourne, Australia.

“Why is everyone fallinggggg,” one user penned in grave concern, while another added, “Rodrigo a month ago. Now Chris Martin.”

As OK! previously reported, Martin last made headlines in August when rumors swirled he and fiancée Dakota Johnson, 34, had called it quits.

After the speculation spread online, the actress’ rep confirmed the pair were still going strong. A source then shared details of the struggles the lovebirds have faced since getting together in 2017.

"Chris and Dakota have had their ups and downs, like any couple," the insider said, addressing the chatter about their since-debunked split. "They spend a lot of time apart due to their respective work schedules."

Chris Martin thanked the people who had caught him after he had fallen through the trap door.

"Sometimes, Chris can be a little too switched off for Dakota’s liking," they added about the pair's hurdles. "The distance is tough on them.”

Another source even admitted the duo have been on and off over the years. However, after putting in the effort, they are better than ever now.

"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," the insider noted. "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."

Though the celebs have gone through good and bad times over their seven-year romance, the engaged couple is happy with their lowkey romance.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are still together despite rumors they split earlier this year.

"Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now," they claimed of the Cha Cha Real Smooth star and the "Fix You" singer. "They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

