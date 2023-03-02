Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over 'The Sweetest Father & Friend' Chris Martin After Birthday Message To Husband Brad Falchuk Falls Flat
Trouble in paradise?! Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday message for husband Brad Falchuk fell flat compared to her gushing post for ex Chris Martin.
On Thursday, March 2, Paltrow uploaded a selfie with her ex-husband Martin. The pair were pictured smiling at the camera with their heads tilted toward one another.
The Goop founder captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm.”
Fans took to the comments to share what they thought about the relationship between the two.
“Crazy amazing that you are so close as friends. That’s the way to do it,” said one user, while another added, “Best examples of conscious uncouplers ever!”
One supporter raved about the Coldplay vocalist, saying, “Happy Birthday Chris Martin! I adore him!! Amazing musician and songwriter and best concert I’ve ever been to!!”
Additionally, a fan said, “Oh wow are both your ‘husbands’ birthdays just a day apart?!” referring to the fact that Paltrow had shared a birthday post for her current husband, Falchuk, just one day before.
On Wednesday, March 1, the Oscar winner posted a photo of the television writer standing in a thick knitted sweater and white V-neck while he smiled off into the distance.
- Jennifer Aniston Hosts Exclusive A-List Holiday Party For The 'Old Guard Of Hollywood'
- Gwyneth Paltrow Mentions Rival Martha Stewart In New Goop Ad: 'They’ve Always Had A Bit of Back & Forth,' Notes insider
- Gwyneth Paltrow's Career Continues To Thrive As Marriage With Brad Falchuk Spirals — Shop Her Brands
“He won’t see this as he’s not on social (another reason why he’s so cool) but let’s all wish him a happy birthday, anyway💙,” the mother-of-two said.
Kim Kardashian left a comment that read, “Happy Birthday Brad!” while comedian Chelsea Handler said, “Happy Birthday, HOTNESS.”
Although Falchuk got some lovely birthday wishes, Paltrow was not nearly as affectionate in her comments towards her hubby as she was with her ex.
As OK! previously reported, an inside source revealed that the Shakespeare in Love actress and the director have “hit a rough patch.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Brad used to push back when Gwyneth bossed him around or made inappropriate or cringeworthy public revelations about their sex life — or her feelings for her exes. But he eventually realized it was pointless," said the insider.
But Paltrow "adores" her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt. "He's an amazing person, and he's a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I'm a big fan," Paltrow spilled.
The source divulged that the Hollywood producer feels like the “poor version” of Pitt.