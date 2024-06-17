OK Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Support to Kate Middleton Despite Actress' Friendship With Meghan Markle

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't choosing sides in Prince William and Kate Middleton's feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The actress was one of many who gushed over seeing the Princess of Wales attend the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 15, as it marked her first public engagement since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

gwyneth paltrow kate middleton
Source: mega

Gwyneth Paltrow was 'happy' to see Kate Middleton, 42, return to the spotlight.

"So happy to see you looking so happy and well," the Shallow Hal star, 51, commented on one of the royal family's Instagram posts about the event.

Harry, 39, and the Suits alum, 42, weren't invited to the festivties, as their relationship with the monarchy has been on shaky ground.

gwyneth paltrow kate middleton
Source: mega

Kate Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, June 15.

The celebration comes one year after the Goop founder and her husband, Brad Falchuk, 53, had dinner in London with the Sussexes.

As OK! reported, insiders claimed Meghan has always wanted to mimic Paltrow's career and transition into the wellness space.

"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an insider told an outlet.

"She would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting," they added.

gwyneth paltrow kate middleton
Source: mega

Paltrow launched Goop in 2008.

Though the TV star's blog The Tig shut down in 2017, she launched her new brand American Riviera Orchard earlier this year by gifting jars of jams to friends and celebrities like Chrissy Teigen.

While there's plenty of buzz about Meghan's company, former Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson believes Meghan will have to be more open about her personal life if she wants to follow in Paltrow's footsteps.

gwyneth paltrow kate middleton
Source: mega

Meghan Markle debuted her brand American Riviera Orchard in April.

"The reason Martha, Joanna [Gaines] and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets. Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," Richardson explained to a news outlet. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?"

"In Harry and Meghan and the Oprah [Winfrey] interview, Meghan let cameras capture some aspects of her private life," the expert elaborated. "But to pull off a successful lifestyle show she’ll have to be prepared to swing the door all the way open."

However, doing so could further the divide between the Sussexes and Harry's family, as "any exploitation of her title, coat of arms etc. will cause friction with the palace. It’s very much frowned upon to exploit royal status for commercial gain," she added.

