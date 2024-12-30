Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She 'Let Go' of 'Some People Who Were Not Right for Me' in 2024: 'I Had Some Revelations'
Gwyneth Paltrow is entering 2025 refreshed and renewed!
The famed actress opened up about everything she "let go" of this year in a cryptic Instagram post shared Sunday, December 29 — including some folks who apparently no longer brought positivity into her life.
"This year I have let go of… the phase of life where everyone is always under one roof," Paltrow's post began, alongside a photo of the Iron Man actress and her two kids — Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 — who both are away at college.
Listing other aspects of her life she let go of, Paltrow added: "Our home, some very cherished colleagues, a dog, Los Angeles, some people who were not right for me, the idea that I can correct misperceptions [and] believing self-limiting beliefs (okay, still working on that one)."
The Shallow Hal star's upload included a broken heart emoji beside a picture of her late pup Nero who passed away this year.
Paltrow's motivational post also featured goals and resolutions the Shakespeare in Love actress will be focused on next year.
- Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk 'Taking Time Apart' From Each Other Since They've 'Been Stuck In A Rut Lately,' Insider Shares
- Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Topless With Husband Brad Falchuk on Romantic Italian Vacation: Photos
- Did Chelsea Handler Just Give Details About Gwyneth Paltrow's Unconventional Relationship?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"In 2025 I would like to… index freedom and expansion, feel better, crush it at work (2024 was our best year ever, and so much more to come), continue to be able to have the tough conversations, continuously reassess everything, look at things in a new way (ie. be aware of my biases) [and] surprise myself," she wrote.
In the caption of her social media upload, Paltrow attached an excerpt from her December 29 Goop newsletter, which read: "My friend got me a numerology reading, and I learned I’m in a nine year, which is year of completions and endings. I had a few very strong lessons around completing certain things. I had a bunch of goodbyes this year; I had some revelations that led to the ends of things."
She continued: "The numerologist contextualized all of this for me, but this year was about learning to understand that it was a year of endings. And that sometimes those endings have been really painful and have come with big change and recalibrations. I’ve learned to loosen my grip on things and deeply learn to let go. And also to understand that everything is always happening for your highest good, even if it’s super uncomfortable."
In the post's comments section, many of Paltrow's famous friends reacted to her thoughtful messages.
"If you’ve left LA I’m fearful I won’t bump into you at the airport every six weeks," Dax Shepard joked in response to Paltrow declaring she was leaving the California city behind in 2024.
"Oh, I really feel you 💗," Kate Bosworth admitted, while Jessica Capshaw expressed: "Love this and love you. ♥️."