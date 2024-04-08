Gwyneth Paltrow Stopped Learning Her 'Iron Man' Lines Because of Robert Downey Jr.'s Constant Script Changes
Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. have very different ways of acting.
After the two Hollywood icons worked together in three Iron Man films, the Goop founder, 51, admitted being on set with the newly minted Oscar winner, 59, became been difficult at times.
According to Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts, Downey Jr., who portrayed Tony Stark, would omit lines of dialogue from the script and make up new ones right before cameras rolled. Eventually, the blonde beauty stopped learning her lines altogether since she felt it became a waste of time.
"There would be this process of [director] Jon Favreau and Robert and I going into Jon’s trailer in the morning and Robert being like, ‘I’m not f------ saying these lines’ and throwing them out,” she revealed in a recent interview.
"And then live improv-ing either in the trailer or on the set. I think in order for something to feel alive for Robert, it has to feel fresh, and he makes it fresh by making it feel like it was just invented," Paltrow said of the Oppenheimer alum, whom she last worked with in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. "So many of those famous lines were written 10 minutes before we said them."
Downey Jr. and the Shakespeare in Love actress starred in the first movie of the franchise in 2008. When asked if he would ever go back to the role despite his character's demise, the New York native seemed optimistic.
- 'I Don't Give a F---': Wellness Guru Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Takes 1 Day a Week to 'Watch Rubbish TV and Order Food'
- 'F--- You, Bill Clinton!': Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Former President 'Snoring Right in Front of Me' During White House Screening of 'Emma'
- Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Thrilled' When She Found Out About Ex-Husband Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Engagement: She 'Gave Her Stamp of Approval'
"Happily. It's too integral a part of my DNA," Downey Jr. explained in a separate interview about a possible return. "That role chose me. And look, I always say, 'Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige [the President of Marvel Studios].' It is a losing bet. He's the house. He will always win."
Despite Downey Jr.'s love for the movies, the executive seemed to want to keep the book closed on the action films. "We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige said in a 2023 interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way," he added of the three films.
Luckily for the A-lister, he will most likely be busy after scooping up the Academy Award this year for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.
Esquire Magazine conducted the interview with Paltrow and Downey Jr.
Vanity Fair conducted the interview with Feige.