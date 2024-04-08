Gwyneth Paltrow Stopped Learning Her 'Iron Man' Lines Because of Robert Downey Jr.'s Constant Script Changes

According to Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts, Downey Jr., who portrayed Tony Stark, would omit lines of dialogue from the script and make up new ones right before cameras rolled. Eventually, the blonde beauty stopped learning her lines altogether since she felt it became a waste of time.

"There would be this process of [director] Jon Favreau and Robert and I going into Jon’s trailer in the morning and Robert being like, ‘I’m not f------ saying these lines’ and throwing them out,” she revealed in a recent interview.